Craving spicy fried chicken? Popeyes is coming to Belleville and Collinsville.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is ready to bring its spicy fried chicken to Belleville this fall and to Collinsville late this year or early next year.
In Belleville, Popeyes plans to build a new restaurant on a lot between Arby’s and the St. Louis Bread Co. in the Belleville Crossing shopping center at the intersection of Frank Scott Parkway and Illinois 15.
The Collinsville restaurant is planned for a lot next to the Jimmy John's in the 700 block of North Bluff Road.
After the restaurants in Belleville and Collinsville open, they would complement an existing Popeyes at 6011 N. Illinois St. in Fairview Heights.
Belleville Popeyes
Construction on the Popeyes in Belleville is expected to begin in July with an anticipated opening in October, according Tim Varley, a director of development for Sugar Land, Texas-based Z&H Foods, which is building the restaurant and already owns 227 Popeyes across the country.
Along with the Arby’s and St. Louis Bread Co., other restaurants in Belleville Crossing include Burger King, Qdoba, White Castle and Buffalo Wild Wings.
Popeyes is in the process of obtaining a building permit from Belleville. Last summer, the City Council approved the site plan and architectural plans for Popeyes.
“They’ve spent a good amount of time on rebranding,” said Edin Coralic, a St. Louis architect who is working on the Belleville project.
The 2,297-square-foot restaurant will have a decorative balcony to evoke memories of the balconies you see on buildings in the French Quarter of New Orleans.
“They’re pretty neat looking buildings,” Coralic said. “I think everybody’s going to like them. When you see the building, you know it’s a Popeyes.”
Varley said the developers do not anticipate seeking any tax incentives from the Belleville.
“Our development program chose Belleville Crossing for its diverse businesses and potential community growth,” Varley said in an email.
The company bought the 1-acre lot in September for $640,000, according to St. Clair County records.
Popeyes previously was on West Main Street in Belleville but that restaurant closed several years ago and 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. took over that site, which adjacent to its restaurant and brewery.
Collinsville Popeyes
Construction on the Collinsville Popeyes is expected to take about four months and is scheduled to begin the fourth quarter this year or in the first quarter of next year on the leased lot, Varley said.
Coralic said he has been contracted to do the design work on the Collinsville Popeyes for Z&H Foods, along with others in Missouri.
Z&H Foods will not ask for tax incentives from Collinsville, Varley said. The company chose this site because of the "future growth potential of the area," he said in an email.
Varley declined to release the estimated value of the Belleville and Collinsville projects.
