Popeyes chicken headed to another location in the metro-east

The growing restaurant row in the Belleville Crossing shopping center may get a new member as Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen considers a return to Belleville.
The Belleville Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously recommended that the City Council approve the site plan for Popeyes, which wants to open a restaurant next to the Arby’s restaurant in the shopping complex at the intersection of Frank Scott Parkway and Illinois 15.
Belleville aldermen will consider the Popeyes plan on July 17.
Popeyes has a Fairview Heights location at 6011 N. Illinois St. Popeyes closed a restaurant on West Main Street in Belleville several years ago and the building is now used by 4204 Main Street Brewing Co.
A Burger King also is under construction in the Belleville Crossing shopping center and a St. Louis Bread Co. opened there in December.
An engineer representing Popeyes did not have an estimated time when construction would begin on the 2,297-square-foot restaurant.
The Planning Commission asked that design of the rear of the Popeyes be changed to look similar to the front of the restaurant because the rear of the restaurant would be visible to motorists on Frank Scott Parkway and Illinois 15. A similar request had previously been made for the St. Louis Bread Co. building.
