Belleville Crossing is getting a new restaurant

The developer of a new Burger King in Belleville hopes to have it open by July, and he is seeking an exemption on the state sales tax for construction material purchased for the building.
Jason Amarosa, who opened his first Burger King restaurant last year in Swansea at 2801 N. Illinois St., wants to open another one in the Belleville Crossing shopping center at the intersection Frank Scott Parkway and Belleville Crossing Street.
The restaurant site is at 5979 Belleville Crossing St., which is just north of the Wendy’s restaurant in the shopping center, which features a Target, Home Depot and several other restaurants.
To help defray the $2.3 million construction cost, Amarosa has requested the state sales tax exemption of an estimated $62,000.
Belleville can grant this type of exemption because the city is designated as an enterprise zone by the state. The zones are “designed to stimulate economic growth and neighborhood revitalization in economically depressed areas of the state,” according to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The City Council is expected to vote on the request on Dec. 19. On Wednesday, the city’s Economic Development and Annexation Committee unanimously recommended aldermen approve the tax incentive.
Eric Schauster, assistant director of the Economic Development, Planning and Zoning Department for the city, said the new Burger King is expected to have $1.4 million in annual sales.
Amarosa said the restaurant will create 21 full-time jobs in the first year it’s open and then about 49 full-time jobs by the third year.
He hopes to start construction in April.
The Swansea Burger King opened in November 2015.
“It’s really going well now,” Amarosa said. “We got everything off the ground rolling, and we’re looking forward to opening up the second restaurant.”
