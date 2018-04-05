File video: The Nashville American Legion had one of the area's first big pots. Now the Steeleville American Legion's jackpot has passed $1.4 million. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com
Still no winner as Steeleville Queen of Hearts jackpot reaches $1.4 million

April 05, 2018 10:32 PM

Steeleville's Queen of Hearts raffle is still going strong, reaching a whopping $1.4 million jackpot.

The drawing at the Steeleville American Legion is at 8 p.m. every Thursday, and those hoping to enter must be 21 years old. Raffle tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be bought until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Tickets are one for $1, six for $5 or 15 for $10.

12 cards are left in the drawing, including the queen of hearts. If the person called does not choose the queen, they win $500. If it is the queen, they get the jackpot. To win the entire jackpot, the ticket-holder must be present.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

