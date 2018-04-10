Eleven-year-old Mason Ramsey took the internet by storm when he broke out in a yodel among Walmart shoppers in Southern Illinois. But just who is this talented young man with a passion for music and what should we expect from him next?
Yodeling boy whose song went viral will perform concert at Southern Illinois Walmart

By Elizabeth Donald

April 10, 2018

The boy who became a viral sensation for yodeling at a Southern Illinois Walmart will get his own concert this week at that same store.

Mason Ramsey, 11, wowed shoppers by yodeling a Hank Williams tune at a Walmart in Harrisburg. He sang Williams' "Lovesick Blues," and the video went viral online. At last count, the YouTube clip had been viewed more than 9.5 million times.

Some people have even made dance-mix remixes of Mason's performance.

Mason, who is from Golconda, said he hopes to perform someday at the Grand Ole Opry. In the meantime, he’ll be performing live at the Harrisburg Walmart at 4 p.m. Wednesday. In case you can’t make it to the show, Walmart's Facebook page and Twitter account will share his performance.

Mason also appeared on ABC's "The Ellen Show" on Tuesday. Check out the interview and performance below.

