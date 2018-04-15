Police search for suspect's car in fatal shooting of former East St. Louis track star

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department is searching for a car that may be linked to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Cahokia man Saturday afternoon.

SHARE COPY LINK A man was shot to death outside of the County Line Quick Shop near Cahokia on Saturday. The Major Case Squad is investigating. Joseph Bustos

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SSUBSCRIBE TODAY

Police suspect the suspect's vehicle is a silver Pontiac, according to a news release from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. The Pontiac was seen leaving the County Line Quick Shop on Camp Jackson Road after the shooting.

The vehicle has an Illinois temporary tag and may have a dent in the front passenger door.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Roosevelt Davis Jr., was a track star at East St. Louis High School. His nickname was "The Animal" in high school because he loved to win, and was a talented athlete.

"As far as the community is, there's a lot of senseless violent acts going on," said Ramon Johnson, who was Davis' long-time track coach. "At some point, it needs to stop. I hope this is an eye opener to the people under Roosevelt Davis, that when God gives you an opportunity to get away from that environment, to take that opportunity and make the most of it."

Anyone with information on the vehicle can contact the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200.