County jails need upgrades but voters won't approve the money. Here's what's being done.

SHARE COPY LINK Madison and St. Clair counties are both working on improvement projects on their jails, which both need plenty of work. Madison County is planning a multi-million dollar project, while St. Clair County's project is relatively small. Kelsey Landis

Madison and St. Clair counties are both working on improvement projects on their jails, which both need plenty of work. Madison County is planning a multi-million dollar project, while St. Clair County's project is relatively small. Kelsey Landis