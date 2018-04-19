There’s finally a winner in Steeleville’s $1.5 million Queen of Hearts raffle

After weeks of waiting, a $1.5 million jackpot was given away Thursday night in the Queen of Hearts raffle at the American Legion.

The Legion was packed, with thousands of people in and around the building, all hoping their card would be drawn. Because the raffle had reached the maximum jackpot allowed under city ordinance, a winner had to be selected Thursday.

The winner was a man named Brian Parks. His age and city of residence were not immediately known Thursday. The queen of hearts was the eighth card picked.

Parks said he planned to pay off bills with the money. He and his wife were ecstatic to have won the massive jackpot.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SSUBSCRIBE TODAY

Traffic and parking was backed up for at least a quarter mile in every direction from the Legion. Toward the end of the night, an ambulance had trouble getting through the crowds to transport someone who needed assistance.

Police were not able to provide further details on that incident Thursday night.