More police on campus at Wesclin High School after student accused of making threat

Attendance was down Friday morning at Wesclin High School after a student made a school shooting threat Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Superintendent Jennifer Filyaw said a student made a threat during class on Thursday afternoon, and the school called the Clinton County Sheriff's Department.

It was the second metro-east school to see an increased police presence on Friday. Carriel Junior High School in O'Fallon also had more police on campus after a threat was made Thursday afternoon.

The student at Wesclin was not arrested, but in response, there were more police officers on the school grounds than usual on Friday morning.

The incident stemmed from a disagreement in class between two children that a staff member witnessed, Filyaw said.

Citing student confidentiality, she said the student "is being disciplined accordingly" but would not detail the actions against the student.

"Any threat that is made we take seriously," Filyaw said.

Parents were notified by the school's phone alert system that a threat had been made.

"Some parents have chosen to keep (their children) at home," she said of the high school's attendance on Friday.

Filyaw said the high school had a "higher than usual absence, definitely" but had not seen the attendance reports for the other schools in the district.

Clinton County sheriff's deputies and Trenton and New Baden officers responded to the school Thursday.