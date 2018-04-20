Police presence at O'Fallon school Friday following threat

A school threat against Carriel Junior High School is "not credible," according to police, but O'Fallon Police have increased their presence at the school as a precaution.

"The O'Fallon Police has deemed the threat is not credible," O'Fallon Police Lt. David Matevey said. "We were able to identify the student and the threat was not directed to anybody specifically."

At 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon Carriel Jr. High School administrators received phone calls from multiple parents about a potential school threat, according to Carrie Hruby, O'Fallon School District 90 superintendent.

According to Hruby, it was determined that a group of students overheard another student make remarks/threats of causing harm to Carriel students.

Hruby said, the district "immediately" contacted police to investigate the threat.

"The school is dealing with him directly as far as repercussions go internally," Matevey said. "We take the safety of students with the utmost priority and if there was any credibility of the threat we would have taken additional action."

O'Fallon District 90 cannot discuss any specifics regarding student matters, per the Illinois School Student Records Act. However, Hruby said the student in question is not in attendance at the school Friday, April 20, and will not will be in the future.

The student's name was not released by authorities.

"We have had increased police presence this morning at the school and will continue to do so this afternoon as well," Matevey said.