Family of men killed in wrong-way Illinois 15 crash file wrongful death suit

The families of the two men killed in a wrong-way crash on Illinois 15 in July 2017 have filed a wrongful death suit with the county, as criminal charges remain pending.
John Bannister, 37, and Daryl Harton, 36, were killed July 8 as they were out celebrating their anniversary. A witness told police she was driving east when Kevin Helfrich's truck passed her in the other eastbound lane, traveling west. His truck struck a car behind her head-on shortly after.
Investigators found open cans of Stag beer and prescription pill bottles in Helfrich's truck, according to a search warrant affidavit released after the crash. Helfrich was trapped underneath his steering wheel, unconscious but breathing. He was hospitalized for a lengthy period after the crash, and was released from jail so he could get to his doctors appointments for extensive medical care.
The two families are suing Helfrich for the wrongful death of Bannister and Harton, who were soulmates, their families said. The lawsuit says Helfrich's behavior showed a "complete indifference to the safety of others."
When reached Wednesday night, Helfrich declined to comment on the lawsuit.
They're asking for money for losses suffered and funeral and burial costs in excess of $25,000.
Helfrich was charged with aggravated DUI resulting in death and two counts of reckless homicide. His case was still pending in St. Clair County. This DUI was the fifth time he was charged with drunken driving in St. Clair County.
