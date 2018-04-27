Democrats choose Vandalia resident to run against Plummer in 54th Senate district

Democrats have chosen a Vandalia resident to run in the 54th state Senate District.
Local party chairmen have slated Brian Stout to run against Republican Jason Plummer, of Edwardsville, for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Kyle McCarter, R-Lebanon.
McCarter, who has been nominated to be ambassador to Kenya, is not running for re-election, and Plummer beat out three other candidates in the March primary for the GOP nomination. Democrats did not have a candidate on the ballot, so the party leaders had the option of slating a candidate after the primary.
In a news release, Stout said he wants to focus on job creation, increasing funding for education, and investing more state dollars in local infrastructure.
“I’m honored to accept the nomination to run for state Senate,” Stout said. “As a small-business owner who has been active in my local community, I’ve seen first-hand how middle-class families are struggling to get ahead. We have real challenges ahead as we work to undo the damage Bruce Rauner has done to our state and local economies. And it’s time to elect a new state senator who values public service over self service.”
Plummer's campaign did not immediately comment on Stout's entry into the race.
Stout is a general adjuster for Engle Martin & Associates, according to his LinkedIn page. He had started his own insurance adjustment company at age 25, which eventually grew to 22 locations before selling it to a few of his employees.
He serves as president of the Vandalia Park District and Airport, is president of his local Rotary Club chapter, and conducts several charity auctions each year.
In order to make the November general election ballot, Stout needs to collect at least 1,000 valid voter signatures of residents in the 54th district by June 4.
The 54th district runs from Effingham to Shiloh, and includes all of Bond, Fayette, Clinton and Marion counties, and parts of St. Clair, Madison, Effingham and Washington counties.
