Boeing security chief approved as new U.S. marshal for Southern Illinois

Bradley Maxwell will be the new U.S. marshal for Southern Illinois after he was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Maxwell is currently St. Louis manager and chief of uniform security for Boeing, signing with the aircraft manufacturer in 2011 after a 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force. He is also a member of the Madison County Board, a Republican representing District 11 in Edwardsville.
During his military service, he became a special agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and was deployed twice to Iraq, where he apprehended insurgents and fugitives and handled prisoner transports. He served as deputy chief of counterintelligence at Scott Air Force Base before retiring to work for Boeing.
Maxwell has two associate degrees from the Community College of the Air Force and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Park University. He was nominated in March by Durbin and Duckworth.
U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth both backed Maxwell’s nomination as U.S. marshal for the Southern District. They issued a joint statement referring to his “strong qualifications.”
“We expect him to serve with professionalism, responsibility, and a clear focus on the mission of the marshals service,” the statement read. “We look forward to working with him in his new role."
