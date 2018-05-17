Southern Illinois bookstore's beloved cat dies two days after store closes

Casper, the friendly bookstore cat, died Monday — just two days after The Bookworm closed in Carbondale.
Carl and Kelly Rexroad, former owners of the independent bookstore, said the cat had been a fixture in the store for 15 years. They announced the cat's death on Facebook on Tuesday.
The store opened on May 12, 2001, and closed Saturday — exactly 17 years after the store opened, according to the Bookworm's Facebook page.
The Rexroads closed the store so they could retire.
Casper, a yellow cat with darker markings on his face that made him appear to scowl in photos, wandered into the store's parking lot at about 6 weeks old, the Rexroads said.
"(He) immediately made himself at home in the bookstore," the Facebook post said.
Earlier, Carl Rexroad had said the couple wanted to retire while they were still "young enough and healthy enough" to enjoy their time.
The store was originally expected to close a week earlier than it did.
Comments