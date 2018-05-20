Matthew Hatala won Best of Show honors for his turned wood sculptures at the 2018 Art on the Square show. His pieces are available for viewing during the show Sunday. Steve Nagy
Here are the winners for 2018's Art on the Square

By Kara Berg

May 20, 2018 07:21 PM

As 2018's Art on the Square drew to a close Sunday evening, officials announced the winners of the judged art show.

Overall awards:

Best in show: Matthew Hatala, works with wood

Ed and Helen Karasek Purchase Award: Scott Clark, works with oil and acrylics

Joan Voss Renner Purchase Award: Evan Abrahamson, works with oil and acrylics

Mayor's Choice Award: Michael Behr, photography

Barb King Jewelry Award: Katherine Kaya, jewelry

Best of Category awards:

Each winner in this category received $1,500.

Clay: Debra Steidel

Digital/graphic design: Michael Brown

Drawing/print making: Robin Lauersdorf

Fine craft: Kendra Bennett

Glass: Mark Sudduth

Jewelry: Thomas McGurrin

Mixed media: Yoram Gal

Oil and acrylic: Tie between Jon Smith and Shawn Cornell

Photography: Tie between Brad Pogstetz and Christopher and Katie Robleski

Sculpture: David Bryce

Watercolor: Scott Hartley

Wood: Michael Mode

Award of Excellence

Each winner in this category received $500.

Clay: Fong Choo

Clay: William Kidd

Drawing/print making: Marina Terauds

Mixed media: Dawn LaGrave

Oil and acrylic: Phillip Singer

Sculpture: James LaCasse

Sculpture: Guilloume Perez-Zapata

Wood: John Mascoll

