Here are the winners for 2018's Art on the Square

As 2018's Art on the Square drew to a close Sunday evening, officials announced the winners of the judged art show.
Overall awards:
Best in show: Matthew Hatala, works with wood
Ed and Helen Karasek Purchase Award: Scott Clark, works with oil and acrylics
Joan Voss Renner Purchase Award: Evan Abrahamson, works with oil and acrylics
Mayor's Choice Award: Michael Behr, photography
Barb King Jewelry Award: Katherine Kaya, jewelry
Best of Category awards:
Each winner in this category received $1,500.
Clay: Debra Steidel
Digital/graphic design: Michael Brown
Drawing/print making: Robin Lauersdorf
Fine craft: Kendra Bennett
Glass: Mark Sudduth
Jewelry: Thomas McGurrin
Mixed media: Yoram Gal
Oil and acrylic: Tie between Jon Smith and Shawn Cornell
Photography: Tie between Brad Pogstetz and Christopher and Katie Robleski
Sculpture: David Bryce
Watercolor: Scott Hartley
Wood: Michael Mode
Award of Excellence
Each winner in this category received $500.
Clay: Fong Choo
Clay: William Kidd
Drawing/print making: Marina Terauds
Mixed media: Dawn LaGrave
Oil and acrylic: Phillip Singer
Sculpture: James LaCasse
Sculpture: Guilloume Perez-Zapata
Wood: John Mascoll
Comments