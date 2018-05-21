Missing O'Fallon man found dead in Arkansas River

The body of an O'Fallon man who went missing Saturday night in Little Rock, Arkansas, was found dead Monday in the Arkansas River, police said.
Little Rock police spokesman Steve Moore told Arkansas Online that authorities received a call at about 1:15 p.m. Monday from someone who saw the body floating in the river from a hotel window.
Police identified Brennen Willis, 28, of O'Fallon, from an ID card he had on him. Willis had not been in the water long enough where his body was distorted. There was no signs of obvious trauma on his body, Moore said.
Willis was last seen Saturday night when he left the hotel he and his family were staying at for a wedding to go for a jog.
