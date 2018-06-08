Firefighters respond to warehouse fire in Washington Park

Washington Park and State Park fire departments responded to a fire with multiple explosions on Industrial Avenue in Washington Park on Friday afternoon.
The fire at Too Many Services, which has sandblasting and welding services, and stores trailers and more, was called in about 2:45 p.m. Friday. The property was listed for sale with Rome West Realty of St. Louis. The 18 acres was listed for $181,900.
The explosions were likely from the acetylene tanks in one of the buildings used for welding, said Herb Simmons, director of St. Clair County Emergency Management Services.
Firefighters were calling for additional water tanks — because there weren't hydrants nearby — and additional manpower from other departments. Simmons said at 3:30 p.m. that six departments were on the scene and that first responders were setting up a "rehab trailer" because of the heat.
It was at least the third structure fire that Washington Park and State Park firefighters responded to Friday. At about 7:45 a.m., an occupied home near Collinsville was destroyed by fire. At about noon, a vacant and abandoned home was further damaged by fire.
At least two firefighters were treated for heat-related illnesses at the fire in Collinsville.
