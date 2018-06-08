Firefighters respond to warehouse fire in Washington Park

Firefighters battle warehouse fire in Washington Park Washington Park and State Park fire departments responded to a fire with multiple explosions on Industrial Avenue on Friday afternoon. The fire was at Too Many Services, which has sandblasting and welding services, and stores trailers and more. Derik Holtmann ×

