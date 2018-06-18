St. Louis Children’s Hospital will show free screening of East St. Louis football doc

There will be a free screening of "89 Blocks," a Fox Sports Film documentary about the 2016 state-champion East St. Louis Flyers football team, from 5-7 p.m. June 19 in the third floor auditorium of St. Louis Children's Hospital in St. Louis.
Following the film, there will be a question-and-answer session with panelists Dana Howard, a former NFL and St. Louis Rams player from East St. Louis, and Andrew Theising, an author and chair of political science at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
The free screening is part of St. Louis Children's Hospital Diversity and Inclusion Department's "Reel Talk Film Series." The series focuses on increasing knowledge and awareness in the community, as well as fostering opportunities for conversations about inclusion.
Parking vouchers will be distributed to those who park in the St. Louis Children's Hospital Garage. If you plan to attend, please call Letitia Slack, 314-747-2469 or email Letitita.Slack@bjc.org, so the correct number of snacks can be prepared.
