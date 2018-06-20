Do you like kickboxing? Then check out this new Shiloh gym

When Becky Venuti enters the gym, her members notice.
She knows everyone's name; she greets them with a warm smile; and they expect her to push them to new heights every time they enter her gym.
Come on guys you can do this. 30 seconds. Keep it going. Don't stop now.
Her encouraging voice carries over music that plays during each workout with a trending theme.
In her kickboxing gym, located at 3740 Green Mount Crossing Drive, you can kick and punch your way through your workout, but you won’t find a boxing ring inside. You don’t need head gear or a mouth guard either.
The O’Fallon mom and certified physical therapist recently opened the gym where beginners and experienced members can feel comfortable working out.
At 9Round fitness, a national franchise, the kickboxing workout isn’t as intimidating as you might think.
"We want to see people in our community to be healthy and be happy," Venuti said. "We love doing this."
The new gym, owned and operated by Venuti and her husband, Gaetano, is about the size of a small retail store, but the workouts pack a mighty punch. The couple also own and operate the 9Round location in Edwardsville, located at 1063 S. Illinois 157.
How does it work? A membership gives you unlimited access to the gym where a personal trainer is there to guide you through a 30-minute workout if you need help or a little motivation. Different membership rates are available.
The first round is always jump rope and every other round changes daily. Rounds two through eight might work your legs, core and arms in different ways.
For more information about the gym, call 618-307-5105.
