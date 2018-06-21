Trucker dies after trailer catches fire during 5-semi crash in Southern Illinois

A driver was killed in a six-vehicle crash near Vandalia on Wednesday after veering off the road and becoming trapped inside his semitractor-trailer, which caught fire.
Robert A. Todoran, 42, from Hammond, Louisiana, was killed in the crash, which involved five tractor-trailers and one car, according to an Illinois State Police news release.
Todoran was driving on westbound I-70 near milepost 64, where traffic was stopped due to road construction. Todoran failed to slow down and rear-ended a 2014 Ford Fusion at about 2:20 p.m.
The crash caused a chain reaction, according to the press release, involving six vehicles, including four other tractor-trailers.
Todoran's semitractor-trailer veered off the interstate and down a hill, where it caught fire. Todoran was trapped inside the tractor-trailer and killed, according to the press release.
The drivers of the other four tractor-trailers were:
- Carlos Perez, 45, Bronx, New York
- Benjamin B. Booker, 50, residency not immediately available
- Peter O. Lingenfelter, 50, New Castle, Pennsylvania
- Kenneth C. Woodhouse, 45, Cedar Key, Florida
Jon P. Wingo, 27, from Springfield was driving the car with two passengers, Rachel M. Wingo, 51, from Brownstown, and a girl. They were all taken to the hospital.
Information on the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
