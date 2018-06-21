Trucker dies after trailer catches fire during 5-semi crash in Southern Illinois

A driver was killed in a six-vehicle crash near Vandalia on Wednesday after veering off the road and becoming trapped inside his semitractor-trailer, which caught fire.

Robert A. Todoran, 42, from Hammond, Louisiana, was killed in the crash, which involved five tractor-trailers and one car, according to an Illinois State Police news release.

Todoran was driving on westbound I-70 near milepost 64, where traffic was stopped due to road construction. Todoran failed to slow down and rear-ended a 2014 Ford Fusion at about 2:20 p.m.

The crash caused a chain reaction, according to the press release, involving six vehicles, including four other tractor-trailers.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Todoran's semitractor-trailer veered off the interstate and down a hill, where it caught fire. Todoran was trapped inside the tractor-trailer and killed, according to the press release.

The drivers of the other four tractor-trailers were:

Carlos Perez, 45, Bronx, New York





Benjamin B. Booker, 50, residency not immediately available





Peter O. Lingenfelter, 50, New Castle, Pennsylvania





Kenneth C. Woodhouse, 45, Cedar Key, Florida





Jon P. Wingo, 27, from Springfield was driving the car with two passengers, Rachel M. Wingo, 51, from Brownstown, and a girl. They were all taken to the hospital.

Information on the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.