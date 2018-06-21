Metro-East News

Trucker dies after trailer catches fire during 5-semi crash in Southern Illinois

By Kaley Johnson

June 21, 2018 11:13 AM

A driver was killed in a six-vehicle crash near Vandalia on Wednesday after veering off the road and becoming trapped inside his semitractor-trailer, which caught fire.

Robert A. Todoran, 42, from Hammond, Louisiana, was killed in the crash, which involved five tractor-trailers and one car, according to an Illinois State Police news release.

Todoran was driving on westbound I-70 near milepost 64, where traffic was stopped due to road construction. Todoran failed to slow down and rear-ended a 2014 Ford Fusion at about 2:20 p.m.

The crash caused a chain reaction, according to the press release, involving six vehicles, including four other tractor-trailers.

Todoran's semitractor-trailer veered off the interstate and down a hill, where it caught fire. Todoran was trapped inside the tractor-trailer and killed, according to the press release.

The drivers of the other four tractor-trailers were:

  • Carlos Perez, 45, Bronx, New York

  • Benjamin B. Booker, 50, residency not immediately available

  • Peter O. Lingenfelter, 50, New Castle, Pennsylvania

  • Kenneth C. Woodhouse, 45, Cedar Key, Florida

Jon P. Wingo, 27, from Springfield was driving the car with two passengers, Rachel M. Wingo, 51, from Brownstown, and a girl. They were all taken to the hospital.

Information on the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

