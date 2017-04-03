Belleville OKs liquor license request for former Pitcher’s pub

The Belleville City Council on Monday night approved a request from Kareemah Lampley for a liquor license for the former Pitcher’s Sports Pub & Pizzeria site at 104 W. Main St. in downtown Belleville.
Lampley will call her place The Luna Lounge.
Lampley also received permission for a new sign and to have outdoor dining.
The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals last month unanimously recommended that aldermen grant Lampley’s requests.
Pitcher’s closed late last year after being open for five years.
Lloyd Cueto and John Costello, who owned Pitcher’s, said they decided to close the bar because they wanted to spend more time with their family and on their day jobs.
