A Belleville sales tax was set to expire at the end of the year. Now it’s permanent.

More Videos 1:15 Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent Pause 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 1:01 Eckert pleased to see work progressing on Hofbräuhaus 2:41 Understanding how the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:44 Belleville East student work with sculptor to make art for park 1:49 Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 2:17 Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 1:49 Collinsville kid became a role model after returning $13,000 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert says revenue is down for the city and the 0.25 percent sales tax that started in 2012 needs to stay on the books. Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert says revenue is down for the city and the 0.25 percent sales tax that started in 2012 needs to stay on the books. mkoziatek@bnd.com

Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert says revenue is down for the city and the 0.25 percent sales tax that started in 2012 needs to stay on the books. mkoziatek@bnd.com