Hofbräuhaus has yet another expected opening date in Belleville

There are signs of life at the Hofbräuhaus under construction in Belleville but the German restaurant and brewery will not open in “late fall” as previously announced and is now scheduled to open early next year.
Large Hofbräuhaus signs have been affixed to the outside of the building off Illinois 15 and the parking lot has been paved. Also, the Hofbräuhaus has increased its presence on the web and is advertising job openings.
Developers have proposed a Hyatt Place hotel, multiple restaurants, a conference center, a soccer park and a convenience store for the site across from the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows but the Hofbräuhaus is the only project so far to get started.
Construction began on the Hofbräuhaus in late 2015 and developers originally projected an opening of June 1, 2016. Other targeted opening dates have been announced but have been missed.
Never miss a local story.
Chuck Keller of Effingham and his son, Chane Keller, are developing the $12 million Hofbräuhaus.
“Everything’s moving forward,” Chane Keller said.
More information about when the restaurant will open will be announced next week, Keller said.
The brewing process has not yet begun because the restaurant is still in the process of obtaining federal and state licenses to operate a brewery.
He said the parking lot is 99 percent finished.
The restaurant’s website tells visitors to check back in January for more information about reservations and Hofbräuhaus ads state the “traditional Bavarian” restaurant will open in early 2018.
Ron O’Connor of O’Connor & Partners Inc. had been the spokesman for the Keller family but he said his contract with the Kellers ended late last month. He had worked for the project since summer 2016.
The city of Belleville spent over $2 million to extend sewer lines to service the area and the City Council has granted the Kellers up to $32.36 million in tax incentives based on city tax revenue generated once businesses get up and running.
The Kellers received the only Hofbräuhaus franchise granted for the St. Louis metro area. Other Hofbräuhaus sites in the United States include Chicago and Las Vegas. The original Hofbräuhaus in Munich, Germany, traces its beer hall roots back more than 400 years, according to the company’s website.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
Comments