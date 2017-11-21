Hofbräuhaus has yet another expected opening date in Belleville

More Videos 0:35 Hofbrauhaus to open next year Pause 1:15 Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent 1:07 SIHF Healthcare and other services remain in Bellevile 1:46 Illinois student talks about saving money out of state 1:38 Get a look inside the new Peacock Bakery and Cafe 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 4:51 Art teacher says serious concussion made her a better mom, mentor 2:52 Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 0:54 Fire Chief Jason Blackmon talks about morning house fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hofbrauhaus to open next year The Hofbrauhaus restaurant and brewery under construction in Belleville will not open in "late fall" as originally expected. The developers say they will release more information next week about an opening date. The Hofbrauhaus restaurant and brewery under construction in Belleville will not open in "late fall" as originally expected. The developers say they will release more information next week about an opening date. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com

The Hofbrauhaus restaurant and brewery under construction in Belleville will not open in "late fall" as originally expected. The developers say they will release more information next week about an opening date. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com