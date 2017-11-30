When it comes to parking violations, Belleville police favor warnings over tickets

More Videos 2:28 Belleville Police Chief talks parking in the city Pause 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:52 The Edge is adding a new indoor go-kart track 0:42 SWIC celebrating 70 years 0:35 Highland's undefeated football season ends against Rochester 2:41 How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:26 Protesters stomp on American flag before Trump's speech in St. Charles Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Belleville Police Chief talks parking in the city After Belleville's parking meter department was shut down in 2010 in an effort to save money, the city police department assigned part-time community service officers to collect coins and respond to citizen complaints about parking violations. The officers usually give warnings to violators instead of parking tickets. After Belleville's parking meter department was shut down in 2010 in an effort to save money, the city police department assigned part-time community service officers to collect coins and respond to citizen complaints about parking violations. The officers usually give warnings to violators instead of parking tickets. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

