$35 million luxury apartment complex planned for Shiloh

A new $35 million housing development could be coming soon to the village of Shiloh.
“The Savannah” will be geared to target empty-nesters, as well as young professionals.
“Location is critical, and this Shiloh location is perfect,” said Corey Wenzel, president of Crevo Capital, the Edwardsville-based private equity firm handing the development developer.
The development will adjacent to the new BJC Healthcare System Memorial Hospital and medical office building.
“(It’s) minutes from the U.S. Transportation Command and close to the many professional services and retail stores in the rapidly growing Shiloh-O’Fallon corridor,” Wenzel said.
The 26-acre project will be a campuslike, luxury apartment complex constructed of stone, brick and hardy board structures with a southern craftsman style feel located east off Cross Street at Tamarack Lane. In the future, the development will be bordered by Cross Street and Frank Scott Parkway, once the FSP extension project is complete.
Of the total 343 planned units, there will be 144 one-bedroom, 174 two-bedroom and 25 three-bedroom units. The complex will have amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, fitness and dog trails, boathouse and a lake surrounded by native trees. Also included in the planning is a spa-inspired health club and an indoor/outdoor community lounge with an event space extending over the lake from the tree-lined shore.
Some of the floor plan options will include units larger than 1,500 square feet.
Each of the living units will have a private, covered patio or a balcony, as well as either a private, connected garage or a private, detached garage with additional storage.
Wenzel expects to submit plans to the village of Shiloh later this month and hopes to host an informational open house in May.
Construction will be in multiple phases, according to market demands, but is estimated to begin sometime in the fall 2017, with some units available for occupancy in early 2019.
“Research always drives our planning,” said Wenzel, whose company has developed multifamily housing, student housing, single-family-resident subdivisions and commercial properties throughout Illinois and Missouri. “We are excited to bring a community that offers a living experience that young professionals, families and seniors all are seeking. Some who work in the metro-east are commuting from St. Louis because they haven’t been able to find the type of environment here that we’ll soon be able to offer.”
Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier said he looks forward to another new development coming to what was once a small village. Shiloh’s population has mushroomed to nearly 14,000, an 8 percent increase, since 2010.
John Marquart, village administrator, said the village’s planning commission could take up zoning requests in June or July.
“Right now, that property is zoned R2, and the request would be to go to multifamily,” Marquart said.
Most of the structures are expected to be three stories, with several of them to include elevators. Features of each unit will include fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a gourmet preparation island and a generous pantry. Units also will have hardwood flooring, gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and an in-unit laundry room with a folding area. Many top-level units will offer the spacious feeling of either vaulted ceilings or coffered ceilings.
Housing Studio, an award-winning, nationally recognized architectural firm based in Charlotte, N.C., has been engaged to conduct all aspects of design pertaining to the buildings and site layout. Housing Studios has designed more than 50,000 units located from the Eastern Shore to the Midwest.
Impact Strategies, of Fairview Heights and St. Louis, Mo., will handle the construction management.
Robyn L. Kirsch: 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch
Comments