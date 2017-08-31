Mayor might have final say on $35 million luxury apartment complex in Shiloh

More Videos 1:49 Get an inside look at how Wood Bakery in O'Fallon makes all those tasty treats Pause 0:16 Six Flags' new Typhoon Twister water ride in action 1:53 'Parents deserve to be able to choose a school that fits their child the best.' 0:12 Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland 2:38 Rays pitcher, Highland native Jake Odorizzi starts in win over Cardinals 1:57 Granite City's sophomore QB is the BND Athlete of the Week 1:17 Fairview Heights woman gets dream job as flight attendant 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:08 How can you avoid the standstill traffic on the Poplar Street Bridge? 1:00 Here's what's left of Joe's Crab Shack in Fairview Heights Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Opponents to Shiloh apartment complexes voice their opposition At it's committee at-large meeting Monday, the Shiloh Village Board unanimously shot down a proposal for one controversial apartment complex, The Retreat at Shiloh. Another, The Savannah, barely received enough votes to garner final consideration when the board meets next month. At it's committee at-large meeting Monday, the Shiloh Village Board unanimously shot down a proposal for one controversial apartment complex, The Retreat at Shiloh. Another, The Savannah, barely received enough votes to garner final consideration when the board meets next month. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

