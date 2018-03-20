Pavilion plan unveiled for downtown O'Fallon

Construction is expected to begin this spring on both the downtown O’Fallon Pavilion and a parking lot project to provide additional parking downtown.
The city unveiled a new design for the Destination O’Fallon project March 13, which will be located near the corner of First Street and Vine.
Designed to create a central gathering place in the heart of the community, city leaders hope the pavilion will help to revitalize downtown and make it attractive to residents, visitors and businesses. Concerts, festivals, a farmer’s market and other events have been mentioned as activities.
“I am excited that this wonderful addition to downtown O’Fallon is nearly ready to begin construction,” Mayor Herb Roach said.
Roach said the community will be asked for help to give the pavilion a permanent name.
Grant Litteken, the assistant to the city administrator, explained the next process.
“Once the bids are received, we will evaluate the project costs to see that they meet the project budget set by the City Council, as part of the Destination O’Fallon initiative. We are hoping that construction will begin this spring,” he said,
The $1.5 million plaza, earmarked in the 2018 budget, is part of the economic initiative approved in 2016 that included soccer park upgrades for a multi-sports complex. It will be funded through an increased hotel-motel tax.
In November 2016, the council approved a rate hike to increase the hotel-motel tax from 5 percent to 9 percent, with the additional 4 percent of revenue funding Destination O’Fallon projects. Overall, the improvements total around $9.5 million.
SWT Design firm presented the plans for an all-season plaza, which could be ready by early fall or winter. The design is also available on the city’s Facebook page.
The original proposed multipurpose community plaza design for the 1.7-acre space had to be scrapped after a high-pressure natural gas line was discovered in the area, and that would have had to be moved, which was cost-prohibitive. The architects and designers were tasked with coming up with an alternative plan unaffected by the gas line.
The city has been working with the railroad company and St. Clair County to develop more parking.
Developing a multi-sports complex in the O’Fallon Family Sports Park is also part of the Destination O’Fallon plan. The overall project, including improvements to the sports park, is expected to cost up to $9.5 million.
For more information about Destination O’Fallon initiative, visit ofallonillinois.org.
