O'Fallon's Macaluso signs to play tennis at Xavier, then leads OTHS to victory

On the same day he signed to play Division I college tennis, Dominic Macaluso also led his high school team to a resounding conference win.
An O'Fallon Township High School senior, Macaluso signed his national letter of intent on April 11 to play at Xavier University. He then traveled with the rest of teammates to Collinsville, where the Panthers swept the Kahoks 9-0 in a Southwestern Conference match-up.
Xavier, a co-ed Jesuit, Catholic university in Cincinnati, is a member of the Big East Conference.
Macaluso won back-to-back sectional singles championships during his first two years as a Panther. However, he opted to take a break from high school tennis a year ago in order to train on his own and play in tournaments on his own. Macaluso split eight matches in his first two trips to the IHSA State Tennis Tournament.
Collinsville match
OTHS won every game in the match at Collinsville, all in straight sets.
At the No. 1 singles spot, Macaluso defeated Will Henze, 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles play, Macaluso and teammate Evan Potter also handled the Collinsville No. 2 duo of Ricky Coca and Tony Scaturo in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.
In other singles matches:
▪ at No. 2, Niko Papachrisanthou defeated Ben Hunsinger (6-0, 6-0);
▪ at No. 3, Potter defeated Scaturo (6-2, 6-0);
▪ at No. 4, Quincy Dollison defeated Cain Bridges (6-0, 6-0);
▪ at No. 5, Noah Kellermann defeated Coca (6-1, 6-3); and
▪ at No. 6, Eric Upson defeated Carsten Olssen (6-0,6-0).
In other doubles play:
▪ at No. 2, Papachrisanthou and Dollison defeated Hunsinger and Henze (6-0, 6-0);
▪ at No. 3, Kellermann and Upson defeated Bridges and Olssen (6-1,6-0).
Triad Quad
On April 12, O'Fallon had swept games from three teams at Triad.
The Panthers easily defeated Centralia (6-0), Althoff (5-0), and Triad (5-1).
Against the host Knights, Macaluso defeated Nick Parsons (6-1, 6-0) and Potter defeated Jared Speer (6-2, 6-2) at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively.
In doubles play:
▪ at No. 1, Papachrisanthou and Dollison defeated Sean Froidcoeur and Jaden Henerson (6-3, 6-1);
▪ at No. 2, Kellermann and Upson suffered OTHS' only loss of the day, losing to Adam Miuter and Reiss Naylor (3-6, 4-6);
▪ at No. 3, Josh Collins and Hayden Lee were victorious (6-3, 6-2) over Triad's Rob Patrick and Trevor Meyer; and
▪ at No. 4, OTHS' Isaiah Steward and Luke Russo defeated Ben Vetto and Aaron Gruber (6-1, 3-6, 10-8).
Against Althoff, Macaluso defeated Steve Galloway (6-0, 6-1) and Potter defeated Paul Fries (6-2, 6-1), again at No. 1 and 2 singles.
In doubles matches:
▪ at No. 1, Papachrisanthou and Dollison defeated David Osthoff and Mitch Kidd (6-0, 6-0);
▪ at No. 2, Kellermann and Upson defeated Trey Schmieder and Harrison Maine (6-1, 6-1); and
▪ at No. 3, Lee and Collins defeated Jake Land and Logan Keeney (6-0, 6-0).
Against Centralia, Macaluso captured his No. 1 singles match verses Blake Kehrt without surrendering a point, and Potter did the same at No. 2 verses Adra Centinkaya.
In doubles matches, O'Fallon was also perfect, defeating the Orphans 6-0 in every set. At No. 1, Papachrisanthou and Dollison defeated Ethan Dobbs and Dane Burrus. At No. 2, Kellermann and Upson defeated Miles Miller and Emmett Burnes. At No. 3, Collins and Lee won against Reed Dearing and Lucas Fischer, and at No. 4, Russon and Aidan Kiser earned a win over Logan Fisher and Brandon Schwarz.
