O'Fallon Schnucks hosting fundraiser for military charity

O'Fallon Schnucks is hosting a fundraiser for a military charity from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday.
"We're helping to raise money for 'Folds of Honor,'" Schnucks store manager Bob Meehan said. "It's really a neat charity that provides college scholarships for (spouses and) family members of fallen or disabled soldiers."
Friday's public event is chock-full of activities including a live ESPN radio show broadcast.
Attendees who want to help with the charity's goal of funding 200 scholarships in the St. Louis Metropolitan area can "round up purchase totals at the registers or donate in $1,$3 or $5 denominations," Meehan said.
Meehan said he was "impressed" by the charity's $70 million-plus raised and the nearly 8,000 scholarships awarded.
Activities include a barbeque; liquor and product demonstrations and samplings; silent auction; and, a live ESPN: "The Fast Lane" radio show broadcast with Randy Karaker, Brad Thompson and Chris Rongney. The silent auction bidding ends at 6 p.m. with items like coolers, an outdoor pizza oven, tent, bicycle and more, according to Meehan.
"It's a great opportunity to give back to the people in the community and the soldiers who've given their lives in service," Meehan said.
Presentations and appearances will include the Scott Air Force Base Color Guard, the O'Fallon Township High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps; the O'Fallon Sgt. Charles A. Fricke Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 805; and members of the O'Fallon Public Safety Department including police, fire and emergency medical service personnel.
"'Henry the Schnucks Soldier,' our company mascot will even be around, so we've got a lot of fun people to interact with," Meehan said.
The Oklahoma-based organization was started in 2007 by three-tour U.S. Navy F-16 pilot Maj. Dan Rooney with a motto of, "Honor their sacrifice. Educate their legacy," according to the Folds of Honor website.
Rooney is also the founder of Patriot Golf Day and Patriot Golf Club, and is a member of the Professional Golf Association.
"Scott Air Force Base is such an integral part of our community that it just made sense for Schnucks to get behind this effort to help our military families," Meehan said.
Meehan explained the opportunity to host a Folds of Honor event came about because "our Schnucks Market Inc. President and Chief Operating Officer, Dave Peacock, met Rooney when he worked as president of Anheuser-Busch."
"We've done other charity events before, but this is the first time we've done something like this with so many activities and a live radio broadcast," Meehan said.
The last public community event O'Fallon Schnucks hosted was last month's Kaldi's Coffee Shop "Coffee with a Cop."
"We like helping local efforts," Meehan said.
O'Fallon Schnucks is located at 907 E. Hwy 50.
