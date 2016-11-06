Homicide victim ID’d; Major Case Squad asks for public’s help

Authorities have released the identity of the 23-year-old man found dead in a running truck early Saturday in Sauget.
Kiron I. Carter, of St. Louis, was found about 1 a.m. slumped over the passenger side of a Ford F-250 parked in the area of Queeny Avenue and Illinois 3. Police Chief James Jones said previously that the cause of death appeared to be a gunshot wound. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to assist in the investigation.
Deputy Commander Mike Parkinson said the Major Case Squad was requesting the public’s help Sunday after it had investigated more than 50 leads in the death.
Anyone who saw Carter before 12 p.m. Friday driving the Ford-F250 in which his body was found is asked to contact police. Investigators are also interested in information about anyone else seen in the vehicle before 12 p.m.
The truck was reported stolen Tuesday in St. Louis. It has since been recovered, but police are asking the public for information relating to the vehicle’s theft as well. To reach the Major Case Squad, call 618-337-5267.
