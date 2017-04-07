Charges filed against man who allegedly stole track hoe, $50 in quarters

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney filed charges Friday against a 45-year-old O’Fallon man who allegedly stole a track hoe from Baxmeyer Construction in late February and used the equipment to damage Easy Street Car Wash.
Deterick Green allegedly stole the 80,000-pound track hoe moved from a road-widening project near the intersection of Green Mount Road and Cambridge Boulevard. He then drove it to Easy Street Car Wash at 650 U.S. 50.
O’Fallon police said he was able to get into one coin machine, damaging the building in the process.
The car wash’s owner, Bill Spiller, said not much more than $50 could have been stolen from the coin machine.
Green faces two charges of burglary and one charge of theft and criminal damage to property. All are felonies.
The release stated that information sharing between local agencies is how investigators discovered his alleged involvement in the incident.
A judge set his bail at $50,000, the release stated. Green was in custody at the St. Clair County jail as of Friday night.
He was also charged with criminal trespass of a reisdence, domestic battery and eluding in a separate incident.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments