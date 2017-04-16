Armed robber hits Swansea gas station early Sunday morning

A gas station in Swansea was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to police.
The assailant robbed Midwest Petroleum at 2400 North Illinois Street around 12:30 a.m., according to the Swansea Police Department, which posted to its Facebook page about the incident Sunday night.
The robbery is the latest in a series to hit the metro-east over the weekend. Three other convenience stores in O’Fallon, Troy and Maryville were robbed early Saturday morning by three individuals.
The Swansea Police Department’s post did not mention whether those robberies were related to this one. A representative for the department was unavailable to comment Sunday night.
The assailant, who brandished a semi-automatic handgun, is described as approximately 5-foot-8 and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and tennis shoes. He also wore a hospital-style face mask.
After receiving the call, officers arrived within one minute, but the man was already gone, according to police.
The St. Louis Area Crimestoppers offered a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the person’s arrest. The organization asked anyone with information to call (866)-371-8477.
