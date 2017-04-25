Special prosecutor appointed to handle case of Clinton County teen’s death

1:38 Prowler caught on video Pause

0:35 Double homicide at East St. Louis salon

0:53 Parents get call about school bus crash near Mascoutah

1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen

2:20 Montessori School teacher wins technology innovation awards

0:22 Brian Hill back in the day

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

0:58 One seriously injured after school bus crash on Illinois 161

2:20 Edwardsville's Mark Smith talks 30-point game in tourney win