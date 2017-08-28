More Videos

    A body was recovered from Silver Lake in Highland IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO about six hours after a Glen Carbon IL mother of seven's SUV went into the lake nearby. An infant was rescued from the SUV and revived. The death was connected with a fatal fire at Cristy Campbell's home in Glen Carbon, police said. Neither the fire victim nor the body found in the lake had been identified Thursday afternoon.

A body was recovered from Silver Lake in Highland IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO about six hours after a Glen Carbon IL mother of seven's SUV went into the lake nearby. An infant was rescued from the SUV and revived. The death was connected with a fatal fire at Cristy Campbell's home in Glen Carbon, police said. Neither the fire victim nor the body found in the lake had been identified Thursday afternoon. Curt Libbra clibbra@bnd.com

Crime

Glen Carbon mom shot dad, then she drowned, investigators say

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

August 28, 2017 11:49 AM

Investigators have concluded that Cristy Campbell shot her ex-husband in the head before she drove to Silver Lake and drowned, but stopped short of concluding she intended suicide.

The deaths of Cristy and Justin Campbell left seven children orphaned and caused a community effort to support the children in the wake of the March 16 incident. The family home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon burned in the early hours of the morning with Justin Campbell’s body inside, though the six older children were able to escape.

Cristy Campbell had the youngest child in the car with her as she drove to Silver Lake near Highland. She drowned in the lake, but the infant child was rescued by first responders.

Details of the two deaths have been thin as officials completed their investigation. On Monday, Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn announced that they believe Justin Campbel, 37, died of a gunshot wound inflicted by Cristy Campbell, 32, and that Cristy later died of probable drowning complicated by hypothermia.

At the time of their deaths, Justin Campbell had nicotine and marijuana in his system. He also had a 7 percent saturation of carbon monoxide, but Nonn’s statement indicated that level is common among cigarette smokers.

    A neighbor's surveillance camera on Dogwood Lane captured the Nissan Armada SUV leaving the house at 15 Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon, IL, and the flames reflecting on surfaces. Then the Campbell children are seen fleeing down the street. They called 911 from the neighboring Walmart store.

Cristy Campbell had nicotine and a blood-alcohol level of 0.012, well below the legal limit of 0.08. Nonn’s statement said they had insufficient evidence of Cristy’s state of mind to conclude whether her death was accident or suicide, and thus her manner of death was listed as “undetermined.”

The Campbells were divorced at the time of their deaths, and Justin Campbell had previously pleaded guilty to charges of domestic violence. However, Justin was still living at the house on Dogwood Lane. Their first child was born in 2002, and they married in 2006. But a year before their marriage, Justin Campbell was charged with felony aggravated domestic violence, which was later reduced in exchange for a guilty plea.

They first filed for divorce in 2010, but changed their minds. In 2012, Cristy Campbell filed for an order of protection against Justin, but then allowed it to expire. They divorced in 2013, and a year later Cristy requested supervised visitation for her ex-husband, alleging that the children had told her he punched and choked them. From then on, Justin Campbell’s visitation was to take place at the Kids’ Corner, a court-sanctioned and supervised neutral location.

    A 20-minute press conference offered the details about a troubled household with 50 police calls, a fatal fire in Glen Carbon, IL, and mom's SUV crashing into a lake in Highland, her baby being rescued from the water and her body being found hours later. The crash and fire were in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. Madison County, IL, Sheriff John Lakin conducted the press conference regarding both incidents, which authorities say appear to be related.

In all, police confirmed that they had been to the Campbell home about 50 times.

The investigation failed to reveal any additional parties being involved in the deaths, according to Nonn’s statement. Investigating agencies included the Glen Carbon Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

    Paramedic Todd Zobrist is being hailed a hero after saving a baby from a vehicle that went into Silver Lake in Highland, IL, on Thursday morning. Police say the baby’s mother, Cristy Campbell, 32, of Glen Carbon, IL, drove a blue-gray Nissan Armada SUV, with the 3-month-old baby inside, off a two-lane highway and into Silver Lake, which is located in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. This is the full video from Zobrist's press conference, Friday, March 17, 2017.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

