Mascoutah police searching for 'sexually violent predator'

Mascoutah Police were searching the area Tuesday morning for a man considered to be a sexually violent predator.
Steven Johnston, 59, failed to register as a sex offender, police said in a press release. Johnston has been known to frequent Mascoutah and surrounding areas.
Johnston was convicted of sexually abusing a child in Madison County when he was 49, according to Illinois Sex Offender information.
He was also convicted of theft, battery and violating an order of protection in St. Clair County, according to court records.
Police warned people not to approach Johnston if they see him but instead instructed people to call 911 or Mascoutah Police at 825-2051.
Johnston is technically homeless, police said. His bail was set at $50,000.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
