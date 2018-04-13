IDOT worker robbed at gunpoint near Illinois State Police headquarters

An Illinois Department of Transportation worker was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday morning while out for a stroll behind Illinois State Police District 11 headquarters in Collinsville.
State Police spokesman Calvin Dye confirmed a pedestrian who works for the Illinois Department of Transportation was struck by gunfire on Thursday about 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Eastport and Executive Drive.
Collinsville Police Chief Steve Evans said his detectives continued to work the case Friday afternoon.
The man was walking in the area when a man in a maroon Oldsmobile with gray doors and fenders approached him, Dye said. The suspect, described as a thin black man with long hair in dreadlocks wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sleeves, displayed a silver 9 mm handgun and demanded money. The pedestrian threw his wallet and cellphone at the suspect, Dye said.
There was a scuffle and the gun went off. The bullet did not strike the victim, but Evans confirmed he was in close proximity.
The suspect fled with the pedestrian's wallet, Dye said.
The pedestrian suffered a head injury, Dye said, possibly from being struck in the face with a gun. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was not known on Friday.
The site of the shooting is 1,000 yards from the Illinois State Police District 11 headquarters.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Doug Talbot at 618-344-2131 ext. 5279, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
