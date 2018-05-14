Police investigate after East St. Louis man is shot and killed

Police were investigating Monday morning after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night outside his home in East St. Louis.

East St. Louis Detective Jason Hicks said police received a call at 9:57 p.m. from staff at Touchette Regional Hospital who said that Derrick D. Garner was there after being shot just before 10 p.m.

Hicks said they arrived at the hospital at 10:11 p.m. and Garner was pronounced dead at 10:17 p.m. at the hospital.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Jerri Hochmuth said Garner was shot outside his home on Gay Avenue.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SSUBSCRIBE TODAY

"We went to East St. Louis and to the hospital where we found out that the homicide occurred in the 1600 block of Gay Avenue.," Hochmuth said. "We learned also that the victim had been shot and was transported to the hospital by his family."

Illinois State Police were called to assist East St. Louis Police at 10:30 p.m.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.

East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police are investigating the case.