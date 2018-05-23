Person of interest arrested in Alton double homicide as officials review charges

At least one person was in custody Wednesday, a day after the Major Case Squad was activated to investigate a double homicide in Alton.
Elijah S. Ingram and Derrick J. Vaughn were shot and killed in their home in the 3100 block of Lawn Street in the Alton Acres housing development Monday night. Police received reports of shots fired at about 10:31 p.m. Monday and found both men dead in the house.
The Major Case Squad announced Wednesday that a person of interest had been taken into custody and a formal review for charges was to be conducted by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Further details were to be announced later Wednesday.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department stated that it was not considered a random act of violence, and that they believed the shooter knew the two men.
Police have asked anyone with information about the case to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the Alton Police Department or St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers. Callers may remain anonymous and may call any of the following numbers:
- Alton Police Department, 618-463-3505
- Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, 618-463-3505, Ext: 645
- St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers, 866-371-8477
Comments