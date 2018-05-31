Venice Police employee charged in overdose death of man who was in custody

A 61-year-old police dispatcher was charged in connection with the fatal overdose of a man who died while in the custody of the Venice Police Department.
Deborah Haynes was charged May 24 with official misconduct in connection with the death of Clifton C. Lovett.
Lovett, 38, of Alton, was pronounced dead the morning of Feb. 21 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City after he was found unresponsive and not breathing in his cell at the Venice Police Department, Coroner Stephen Nonn said in a news release.
Lovett was found in his cell at 2:55 a.m. and pronounced dead at 4:04 a.m.
According to charges, Haynes failed to regularly check on inmates at the jail.
Venice Police were not available to clarify Hayne's position and duties at the department.
Roger Smith, Madison County's chief deputy coroner, said Lovett died from an overdose, and his death was ruled accidental. He had fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, heroin, hydrocodone and cocaine in his system.
