Man charged with cutting boy's throat with a handsaw in Cahokia Walmart

A Cahokia man has been charged with attempted first degree murder in connection with an attack on an 11-year-old boy in a Walmart store.
Corey C. Hoffman, 24, is accused of using a handsaw to cut the boy's neck on Wednesday. The charging documents do not say if or how Hoffman knew the boy.
He is also charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery on a child under age 13.
The boy had been taken to the hospital Wednesday; his condition was not disclosed Friday. However, police said Wednesday that his injuries were not life-threatening.
Hoffman was in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on $300,000 bail as of Friday afternoon.
He was charged earlier in May with misdemeanor battery and retail theft, according to St. Clair County court records.
