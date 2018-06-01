Corey Hoffman
Corey Hoffman
Corey Hoffman

Crime

Man charged with cutting boy's throat with a handsaw in Cahokia Walmart

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

June 01, 2018 01:21 PM

A Cahokia man has been charged with attempted first degree murder in connection with an attack on an 11-year-old boy in a Walmart store.

Corey C. Hoffman, 24, is accused of using a handsaw to cut the boy's neck on Wednesday. The charging documents do not say if or how Hoffman knew the boy.

He is also charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery on a child under age 13.

The boy had been taken to the hospital Wednesday; his condition was not disclosed Friday. However, police said Wednesday that his injuries were not life-threatening.

Hoffman was in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on $300,000 bail as of Friday afternoon.

He was charged earlier in May with misdemeanor battery and retail theft, according to St. Clair County court records.

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND

  Comments  