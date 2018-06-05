East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police are investigating a possible fatal shooting in the 400 block of Wimmer Place.
Officials identify 21-year-old man shot and killed in East St. Louis

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

June 05, 2018 06:46 AM

A man shot and killed in East St. Louis Monday night was identified by officials on Tuesday morning.

Aaron D. Prayer, 21, died at 8:05 p.m. after being shot in the chest at 411 Wimmer Place, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye said.

On Monday night, East St. Louis and Illinois State Police were investigating the shooting at Wimmer Place.

Monday night, police would not confirm if they were investigating the death as a homicide, but Chief Jerry Simon said a 21-year-old man was "possibly shot."

