Man accused of drawing swastikas on graves is found unfit to stand trial

A 34-year-old Glen Carbon man accused of spray-painting swastikas on graves and churches has been found unfit to stand trial.

Timothy V. McLean will be re-evaluated later, after receiving treatment, to see if he is fit to stand trial.

McLean has been charged with multiple felonies accusing him of painting swastikas on private homes, cars, three churches and more than 200 grave markers at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

A judge on June 1 ordered McLean to undergo a mental evaluation, stating there was a "bona fide doubt" that he was mentally fit to stand trial.

He was evaluated by court-appointed psychologist Daniel Cuneo. In a hearing this week in Madison County, he was determined to be mentally unfit. McLean will be re-evaluated after receiving treatment from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

At a court hearing shortly after his arrest, McLean refused to answer questions from Madison County Associate Judge Neil Schroeder.

“Mr. McLean, can you hear me?” Schroeder asked. Other inmates attempted to get his attention and prod him into responding, but McLean ignored them.

Swastikas were spray-painted on about 200 grave markers at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon

“Mr. McLean, is it your intention that you are not going to speak to me?” Schroeder asked. McLean did not respond.

McLean has a long list of criminal charges in Madison County. Most recently, he was convicted of harassment by telephone in August 2017 after repeatedly calling the Edwardsville Police Department to make racially derogatory comments at them, according to court documents. He was found mentally unfit in that case and eventually pleaded guilty.

His other charges include assault of a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, damaging government property and residential burglary.