Cahokia man charged with murder in shooting death of East St. Louis woman

A Cahokia man has been charged with shooting and killing an East St. Louis woman in the street near her house on June 16.
Shernita Lowery, 32, lived near the 600 block of North 37th Street, where her body was found on June 16. She was shot in the left shoulder area and pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m. at Touchette Regional Hospital.
East St. Louis Police and the Illinois State Police announced Friday that Keonte McCurtis, 23, of Cahokia has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Police did not release a theory of a motive or specific circumstances surrounding the shooting. McCurtis was in custody Friday at the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
Comments