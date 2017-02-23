Metro-east middle school bans students from using cellphones

A local principal decided to ban cellphones during school hours after she saw an increase in cyberbullying and sharing of “explicit content” among middle school students.
Starting March 1, the only electronic devices that students will be allowed to use between 8:25 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Collinsville Middle School are school-issued Chromebook computers. Cellphones will be required to be “completely out of sight” while students are in the building, according to a letter Principal Kimberly Jackson sent to parents.
Jackson said in a statement that in addition to being a distraction, cellphones pose a potential safety risk because they can be used to bully students or send explicit messages.
“Although we had hoped to be an avenue to teach appropriate technology usage through allowing devices, the negative impact that it has had on our two primary objectives of maintaining student safety and providing the most impactful learning environment for all students is not acceptable,” Jackson stated.
Collinsville Middle School’s new “No Electronics Policy” goes into effect March 1.
She said the administration has seen an increase in the number of discipline referrals for students using phones “when their focus should be on learning.”
Parents were notified of the policy change last week, and Jackson said the feedback so far has been largely positive. She said parents’ main concern is being able to reach their children in the case of an emergency.
When the policy takes effect, parents will be asked to send emails that students can access on their Chromebooks or contact the school’s main office rather than a child’s cellphone when school is in session.
The school’s existing cellphone policy allows students to use their phones during lunch in the cafeteria “for educational purposes,” according to the student handbook that is available on the middle school’s website. They aren’t allowed to use cellphones in classrooms unless teachers give them permission.
The policy specifically prohibits “sexting,” which is sending, receiving or possessing “sexually explicit or otherwise inappropriate” images. Students could be disciplined through suspensions, expulsion or even legal action if they used their phones to harass people or invade their privacy.
