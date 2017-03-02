O’Fallon school board reverses some cuts to teaching staff

The O’Fallon District 203 School Board voted to revise cuts it had previously approved to O’Fallon Township High School’s teaching staff next year.
The school board voted earlier this week to cut $1 million from next year’s budget, including reductions in the certified teaching staff equivalent to 8.4 full-time positions. In board members’ revision, which was approved in an emergency meeting on Thursday night, $610,000 in budget cuts for the 2017-18 school year will include:
▪ Reduction in certified teaching staff equivalent to four full-time positions in classroom sections based on class enrollment.
▪ Increase in athletic fees from $100 to $150 per participant.
▪ Increase in textbook fees from $150 to $175 per student.
▪ Reduction of operating budget by $93,000.
The revised budget was approved unanimously by the board. The original plan had been approved by a majority, but board members Donna Johnson and Keith Richter had voted against it.
Comments