School board to get update on bus service options district is considering

On Monday night, Belleville District 201 officials will update the school board on the options being considered for future school bus services.
The district’s current transportation contract is coming to an end, so it has been exploring three options: extending its current contract, offering the service itself or putting the service out for a formal bid.
Assistant Superintendent Brian Mentzer said during the February school board meeting that the district asked its transportation provider, First Student, Inc., for a proposal for a one-year extension of its current contract.
The district has also been working on cost estimates of offering the service itself instead of contracting with a bus company, which would involve purchasing buses and employing drivers. Belleville District 118 Superintendent Matt Klosterman has said the two Belleville districts talked about joining forces to offer bus services. Both districts have a joint contract with First Student.
District 201 could also hear proposals from other transportation companies. Mentzer said that’s still an option, but district officials haven’t moved forward with it.
“We have not pursued that option at this point,” he said.
I’m not sure that we’re ready to make the final decision. Jeff Dosier, Belleville District 201 superintendent, on the future of bus services
Belleville District 201 Superintendent Jeff Dosier said he doesn’t expect the school board to make a decision on any of the options on Monday. However, an intergovernmental agreement with District 118 and other school districts, as well as a letter of intent to lease or purchase property, are on the agenda should board members decide to vote on taking on the transportation responsibility.
“We’re still in the process of gathering information,” Dosier said. “... I’m not sure that we’re ready to make the final decision.”
In other business, the board will consider several financial moves.
Board members will vote on whether to issue $2.5 million in working cash bonds. This year, Mentzer said the district will be paying off $3.5 million in bond debt, which means “we will have $1 million less in (working cash) debt at the end of the year.” District 201 is also pursuing a refunding of a 2007 bond to take advantage of current interest rates; Mentzer said that will result in $1.1 million in interest and rate savings.
In another vote, the board will consider establishing a line of credit. Mentzer said that’s something the district has done for at least the last three years. It’s a “safety net for the district” in case there is a hold on some revenue sources that are normally consistent, like money from the state, for example.
Last year, “it allowed us to account for outstanding revenues at the end of the year,” Mentzer said.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
