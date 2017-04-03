Belleville school board could vote on bus service options Monday

Belleville District 201 School Board members could make a decision Monday about the future of bus services for Belleville East, Belleville West and, potentially, the elementary schools in the district’s boundaries.
District officials have been researching the cost of either continuing to contract with a transportation company or beginning to offer in-house school bus services within the district and its feeder schools. Cost estimates have not yet been publicly discussed.
Superintendent Jeff Dosier has said District 201’s transportation fund is suffering from a lack of payments from the state, which is part of the reason it is exploring its options now.
In a special meeting at 5 p.m., the board will consider the following:
▪ Extension of its contract with First Student, Inc., for transportation services from June 30 to July 31.
▪ Authorizing a school official to seek quotes for the lease purchase of a fleet of school buses for in-house transportation needs.
▪ Intergovernmental agreement with elementary school districts within District 201’s boundaries.
▪ Contract to hire a director of transportation for next school year.
Lexi Cortes
