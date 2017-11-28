More Videos

SWIC celebrating 70 years 0:42

SWIC celebrating 70 years

Pause
Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:13

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

What do public employees make compared to you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared to you?

Why giving to others makes us feel good 1:31

Why giving to others makes us feel good

Highland's undefeated football season ends against Rochester 0:35

Highland's undefeated football season ends against Rochester

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:57

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

  • SWIC celebrating 70 years

    Students, faculty, staff, and board members were on hand to participate in a 70th birthday celebration.

Students, faculty, staff, and board members were on hand to participate in a 70th birthday celebration. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com
Students, faculty, staff, and board members were on hand to participate in a 70th birthday celebration. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Education

SWIC president announces plans to retire

By Lexi Cortes

acortes@bnd.com

November 28, 2017 05:07 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Southwestern Illinois College President Georgia Costello will retire next year, pending board approval.

She wants to start her retirement when her current contract ends on June 30, 2018, according to SWIC spokesperson Jim Haverstick.

Costello, 68, shared her plans with the board of trustees in a memo Monday.

The board will consider accepting her retirement at its Dec. 20 meeting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Further public comment will be addressed after formal Board action,” Haverstick stated in an email to the News-Democrat.

Costello has been SWIC’s president since 2008. Her salary and benefits in the past fiscal year totaled $223,142, according to information from the Illinois Community College Board.

She previously worked as an assistant regional superintendent in St. Clair County, principal of Belleville District 118’s Central Junior High School and a teacher in Belleville public schools.

She told the News-Democrat in a 2008 interview that she attended SWIC when it was known as Belleville Area College in the fall of 1967.

“I feel like I’m being given an opportunity to give back to a really great community that has given a lot to me and my family,” she said of her position previously.

She continued her education at McKendree College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education. Costello earned her master’s degree in educational administration and doctorate in educational administration from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Her husband is former U.S. Rep. Jerry Costello.

Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

SWIC celebrating 70 years 0:42

SWIC celebrating 70 years

Pause
Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:13

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

What do public employees make compared to you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared to you?

Why giving to others makes us feel good 1:31

Why giving to others makes us feel good

Highland's undefeated football season ends against Rochester 0:35

Highland's undefeated football season ends against Rochester

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:57

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

  • Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

    New Athens Elementary School principal Jim Marlow talks about how they are preparing students to excel on state testing.

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

View More Video