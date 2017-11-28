SWIC president announces plans to retire

More Videos 0:42 SWIC celebrating 70 years Pause 2:27 Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 1:13 Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff 1:10 2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 2:02 What do public employees make compared to you? 1:31 Why giving to others makes us feel good 0:35 Highland's undefeated football season ends against Rochester 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

SWIC celebrating 70 years Students, faculty, staff, and board members were on hand to participate in a 70th birthday celebration. Students, faculty, staff, and board members were on hand to participate in a 70th birthday celebration. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Students, faculty, staff, and board members were on hand to participate in a 70th birthday celebration. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com