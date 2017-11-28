SWIC president announces plans to retire

Southwestern Illinois College President Georgia Costello will retire next year, pending board approval.
She wants to start her retirement when her current contract ends on June 30, 2018, according to SWIC spokesperson Jim Haverstick.
Costello, 68, shared her plans with the board of trustees in a memo Monday.
The board will consider accepting her retirement at its Dec. 20 meeting.
“Further public comment will be addressed after formal Board action,” Haverstick stated in an email to the News-Democrat.
Costello has been SWIC’s president since 2008. Her salary and benefits in the past fiscal year totaled $223,142, according to information from the Illinois Community College Board.
She previously worked as an assistant regional superintendent in St. Clair County, principal of Belleville District 118’s Central Junior High School and a teacher in Belleville public schools.
She told the News-Democrat in a 2008 interview that she attended SWIC when it was known as Belleville Area College in the fall of 1967.
“I feel like I’m being given an opportunity to give back to a really great community that has given a lot to me and my family,” she said of her position previously.
She continued her education at McKendree College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education. Costello earned her master’s degree in educational administration and doctorate in educational administration from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Her husband is former U.S. Rep. Jerry Costello.
