Sheriff candidates need to figure out crowded jail, too few deputies

Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff Fairview Heights Police Chief Nick Gailius announced Tuesday that he will run for sheriff in St. Clair County. He has filed as a Republican. Fairview Heights Police Chief Nick Gailius announced Tuesday that he will run for sheriff in St. Clair County. He has filed as a Republican. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

