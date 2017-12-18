Worthless government unit? Not so, says momma of its boss.

Apologies in advance to Dr. Lillian Parks, former East St. Louis District 189 superintendent and mother of East St. Louis Township Supervisor Alvin Parks.
We’re about to insult her on several fronts, and bad things can happen when you insult Alvin’s momma.
Older ladies with heart conditions can be threatened with dismemberment.
People can lose their jobs.
But allow us to explain...
The East St. Louis Township Board met last week, starting about 30 minutes late because the supervisor and others were late. Supervisor Parks had plenty of time to allow his momma to speak for 5 minutes and 25 seconds, mainly to praise him and the job he did as a collaborator, not just a cooperator.
During her monologue she said this: “I’m insulted when people look like they wanna get rid of the township. If you get rid of the township, nobody in this room is gonna have a job. You know that, don’t cha?”
Thanks for the lesson, Dr. Parks. The township does certainly exist to give your son and others jobs.
What she did not say is why the township should exist? What public service is provided to warrant those jobs?
Moreover, where would her son find a job with his track record?
He didn’t learn any self-control after repeatedly using the N word in a public meeting. Nope.
He threatened to break off the finger of Trustee Edith Moore, who just turned 70 and has a heart condition, during that meeting after she criticized the late start and the long speech from momma Parks. Then he threatened to show her “what time it is.”
Dr. Parks is right. Her son, and his anger management issues, would be unemployed were it not for the make-work jobs provided by East St. Louis Township.
Comments