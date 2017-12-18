Worthless government unit? Not so, says momma of its boss.

More Videos 0:56 Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman Pause 1:33 Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 2:28 Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 1:19 Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 0:34 Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City 0:42 Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 1:05 East uses third-quarter burst to beat O'Fallon 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:27 Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman East St. Louis Township Supervisor Alvin Parks took offense when Trustee Edith Moore spoke to his mother Thursday night. It quickly led Parks to threaten to break off Moore's finger if she didn't get it out of his face. Moore turned 70 this week. East St. Louis Township Supervisor Alvin Parks took offense when Trustee Edith Moore spoke to his mother Thursday night. It quickly led Parks to threaten to break off Moore's finger if she didn't get it out of his face. Moore turned 70 this week. BND

East St. Louis Township Supervisor Alvin Parks took offense when Trustee Edith Moore spoke to his mother Thursday night. It quickly led Parks to threaten to break off Moore's finger if she didn't get it out of his face. Moore turned 70 this week. BND